'Eighth Grade' To Screen For Free So Actual Eighth-Graders Can Avoid R Rating

“If you’re in eighth grade this is your chance to see the movie, near other eighth graders,” Burnham said alongside Fisher in a video posted on Monday.

Many fans were disappointed when “Eighth Grade” received an R rating. Rotten Tomatoes writer Christy Lemire argued that kids under 17 should be allowed to see the film without an adult in an essay titled “Why Parents Should Ignore Eighth Grade’s R Rating.”

“Like ‘The Breakfast Club’ and ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ before it, ‘Eighth Grade’ carries a rating that may make it seem too mature for your kids, but it’s probably exactly what they need to see right now as they figure out their place in the world,” Lemire wrote. “I highly recommend it for viewers who are in eighth grade themselves ― and maybe even sixth or seventh ― and older.”

