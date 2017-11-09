Eighth US-China Energy Efficiency Forum Held in Denver

The US-China Energy Efficiency Forum brings Chinese and American leaders together. Image: Department of Energy

By Rebecca Chen, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. She is a graduate student at Georgetown University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on November 9, 2017.

On October 13th, the Eighth US-China Energy Efficiency Forum was held in Denver, Colorado. A place for senior officials from the United States and China to discuss new policies and trade and investment opportunities, the forum highlights US-China cooperation on clean energy. Energy collaboration between the two countries is critical for global energy security, climate change, and nuclear security, and the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of International Affairs regularly engages China on collaborative projects to promote energy sustainability. During this year’s forum, the DOE formally recognized nine 2017 US-China pilot projects. The projects give American and Chinese companies a chance to collaborate and present successful models that use new approaches and provide business opportunities. The projects will use a combination of innovative financing models, international performance measurement and verification protocols, and integrated systems approaches to achieve at least 20% energy savings throughout buildings.

Since its beginning in 2010, the US-China Efficiency Forum has increased in size and impact each year. American companies will benefit from partnering with Chinese companies by gaining access to a larger market for their clean energy products and experience operating in China. Co-organized by the DOE’s Office of Efficiency and Renewable Energy and China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the Forum is a cornerstone of the US-China Energy Efficiency Action Plan — a creation of former presidents Barack Obama and Hu Jintao in 2009. American companies will benefit from new partnerships forged at the forum by gaining access to the Chinese market and experience in China.