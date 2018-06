NOW PLAYING

El Salvadoran Workers on Capitol Hill are Serving Senators Who Are Trying To Deport Them

Maria Fuentes cleans up after men and women, mostly men, who want to see them thrown out of the country. Trump has signalled that their visas are about to run out. She is on Temporary Protected Status Visas which is set to expire for 200,000 El Salvadorans in September 2019.