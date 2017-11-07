Read Live Updates On Election Day 2017

Voters in states like Virginia, New Jersey and New York will cast their votes on Election Day Tuesday.

The Virginia governor’s race is a big one to watch, with Republican Ed Gillespie, who’s backed by President Donald Trump, facing off against Democrat Ralph Northam, who has campaigned with former President Barack Obama.

Voters in New Jersey also will choose a new governor. In addition, major state and local races are taking place in Washington, Georgia, Utah and Maine.