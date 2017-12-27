Election Security in our Hackable World

I wear a lot of hats as the Montpelier, Vermont City Clerk, and in my capacity as election administrator for the state Capital for six years now, it should come as no surprise that a frequent topic of conversation has been the security of our elections systems.

In an attempt to respond to concerns expressed by my constituents, I decided to brush off my IT credentials (I have served as a network and database administrator for political parties and non-profits in the past ) to get a first-hand sense of the threats rather than just tacking to the winds of either the doomsayers or the nothing-to-see-here crowds. Now a CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker) and looking at security for the first time from the outside in, I can respond with a smidge more authority on the question “should we be worried?”

The answer is yes and no.

Let’s start with the bad news. Our voter registration databases are potentially hackable. If networked or wirelessly enabled, our voting machines are potentially hackable. Period. Granted it’s likely no easy task – and could potentially involve months, even a year or beyond’s worth of patience on the part of a would-be saboteur, but the potential is there. Why? Because if it’s connected to the internet in any way, shape or form, any system is potentially hackable. Consider for a moment that the highest profile hacks of the last couple years have included names such as the CIA, the NSA, and Verizon (the latter being a company that sets the standards on security over many of our day-to-day commercial transactions).

If they can be hacked, anybody can. That’s simply a reality we have to come to terms with.

But there’s also good news. Yes, computer security is a moving target (and if anyone ever tries to claim that any system is 100% locked down, they’re either uninformed or trying to reassure their customers on the value of whatever hardware or software they’re peddling), but if those tasked with protecting our electronic implementations of democracy are truly vigilant, it doesn’t have to be a crisis.

We all grew up hearing news reports about misplaced boxes of absentee ballots, incorrect registration lists, or even the legendary “hanging chads” in one jurisdiction or another – often many. These were failures of the system that required election officials to step back and engage their fault tolerance procedures and protocols, often dragging out final results for weeks.

If we’re all doing what we should be doing as election professionals, electronic mischief in our voting systems doesn’t have to be more impactful than those low-tech issues of the past (which themselves have been minimized by the technology). As long as we have the right procedures, protocols and policies in place, when our systems get hacked (and they will be), we should prove just as resilient. Those procedures should include: