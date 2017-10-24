WATCH: What Life Is Like With The Disfiguring Disease Elephantiasis

This article is part of HuffPost’s Project Zero campaign, a yearlong series on neglected tropical diseases and efforts to fight them.

“Out of Sight” is a series of 360-degree films telling the stories of the victims and health workers battling neglected tropical diseases in some of the most remote and underdeveloped regions of Nigeria and Congo. The series explores both the challenges of and progress toward eliminating three of those diseases.

This film, the first of three, takes place in Nigeria and features lymphatic filariasis, also known as elephantiasis. The disease is transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause extreme swelling of body parts. Globally, a billion people live in areas that put them at risk of infection. Nigeria is one of the countries hardest hit by this disease.

To watch this 360 film on your desktop, make the video player (above) fullscreen, then click and drag to change the camera angle. If viewing on a mobile device, tap and drag your finger to explore the scene.

This series is supported, in part, by funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. All content is editorially independent, with no influence or input from the foundation.