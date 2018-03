15 Elf On The Shelf Spinoffs

The Troll on the Bowl

Florida dad Kevin O'Malley created The Troll on the Bowl -- a mythical gnome doll and storybook meant to help parents with potty training and encourage clean bathroom habits."Once the friendly, magic troll is up on the back of the toilet tank, a fun aiming game may not be too far behind. Kids may soon start finding cereal targets floating in the bowl for them to use as targets," the Amazon product description notes. "When kids start keeping a clean bathroom, they just may see an occasional treat and note from the troll show up in their room."