15 Elf On The Shelf Spinoffs

The Elf on the Shelf

If you’re a parent, you’re likely familiar with The Elf on the Shelf, the holiday craze that takes over Pinterest, Instagram and Twitter each December.

The “scout elf” doll and accompanying story have become a popular Christmas tradition, with 11 million families “adopting” elves that “watch over” the kids and report their behavior to Santa Claus each night.

In the years since Elf on the Shelf’s official launch in 2005, many entrepreneurs have taken a page from the brand and launched their own doll and book kits with similar ”[blank] on a [blank]” names. While most of these products are pegged to different holidays like Halloween, Hanukkah and Easter, others revolve around life experiences like potty-training or being part of a military family.