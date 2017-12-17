Merry Christmas, Losers! Baldwin's Trump Boasts 'Greatest Year' On The Planet On 'SNL'

The “Saturday Night Live” gang gathered in the ersatz White House for the last show before Christmas while “all natural, all American coal” burned in the fireplace, noted Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

“The war on Christmas is over; it will soon be replaced by the war with North Korea,” Baldwin declared in the cold open with Melania (Cecily Strong) at his side. He boasted of his “absolutely amazing first year in office ... the greatest year in the history of America and maybe the entire planet Earth.”

“Rest in peace,” added the first lady.

This was a special celebration with ornaments of “losers” for the “tree of shame.” There was one for “nut job” former FBI director James Comey, and Sean Spicer and Anthony Scaramucci, whose “mangled corpses I stepped over to get this job,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant).

Scarlett Johansson made a special appearance as Ivanka Trump with a Roy Moore ornament. “As I said, there’s a special place in hell, and we’re all there,” she said.

Booted White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman (Leslie Jones) banged hysterically on the window to get back inside.

But all was right with the world again with “Elf on the Shelf” Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon). Sessions had a loser-to-be ornament for the tree, an angel with the face of special counsel Robert Mueller.

It wouldn't be Christmas at the White House without Sessions on the Shelf.

“I do not recall who has been naughty or who has been nice,” said McKinnon. “Merry Christmas, everybody is going to get away with everything!”