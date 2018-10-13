Twitter Users Jeer GOP Candidate Over 'Most Elitist Threat I've Ever Heard'

Pennsylvania’s wealthy GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner faced widespread ridicule on Twitter for threatening to stomp on his rival’s face with golf spikes.

People online mocked Wagner for issuing what they called “the most elitist” and “country club” threat to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in a Facebook Live segment Friday, whilst campaigning as a “man of the people.”

“Nothing screams ‘working-class hero’ like walking around in golf spikes,” one tweeter commented. Another joked “the only thing more elitist would be to threaten Democrats with a polo mallet.”

The most elitist threat I've ever heard: "I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes." https://t.co/PgiXx4hPoP — Chris Young (@ByChrisYoung) October 12, 2018

Nothing screams "working-class hero" like walking around in golf spikes. Perhaps the next ad will feature a threat involving Cartier cufflinks. https://t.co/IEbS5IwJon — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) October 12, 2018

Ok Google. Show me the most elitist threat you can think of without using the word "yacht."#PAGov https://t.co/XE2nqcwahJ — Douglas King (@douglascodes) October 12, 2018

Golf spikes...really? The only thing more elitist would be to threaten democrats with a polo mallet. — Shaun Hurst 🚁👨🏿‍🔧👨🏿‍🏫 (@kokujin_2000) October 13, 2018

Golf Spikes, most people ain’t got no time to golf in PA. Golf Spikes is some elitist stuff. https://t.co/ngJHjexNiG — Tom Patterson (@BruteForceSwim) October 13, 2018

Golf spikes? What’s next? Are you going to break the cappuccino machine? — 🌀Skeet Indianar🌀 (@IndianarSkeet) October 12, 2018

Stop dude. We have civility on our side. You look like an elite idiot, with your golf spikes. — BigLargeTime (@BigLargeTime) October 13, 2018

Huh. Such a populist symbol: golf spikes. Nothing like being a man of the people by threatening assault using equipment from a sport most associated with elites https://t.co/HP9tL5ZqpY — Keith Metz-Porozni (@kmetzpor) October 12, 2018

One of the most absurd actual threats of violence -- very specific w/ golf spikes, and also very #GOP country club elite -- in a political message. #PAGov https://t.co/Ki7Wtkev4v — Edward Fischman (@edfischman) October 12, 2018

'"Stomp all over your face with golf spikes" is a common blue-collar saying among real Americans'



- Patrick Ruffini https://t.co/4JImWrliGb — placeholder halloween name (@jesseltaylor) October 12, 2018

I mean, isn’t a Republican threatening to stomp someone with golf spikes a little on the nose



“I shall then have my valet thrash you soundly” — VeryHiddenGeniusHat (@Popehat) October 12, 2018