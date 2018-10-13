Twitter Users Jeer GOP Candidate Over 'Most Elitist Threat I've Ever Heard'

Pennsylvania’s wealthy GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner faced widespread ridicule on Twitter for threatening to stomp on his rival’s face with golf spikes.
People online mocked Wagner for issuing what they called “the most elitist” and “country club” threat to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in a Facebook Live segment Friday, whilst campaigning as a “man of the people.”
“Nothing screams ‘working-class hero’ like walking around in golf spikes,” one tweeter commented. Another joked “the only thing more elitist would be to threaten Democrats with a polo mallet.”
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said there was “no place in our politics for this kind of rhetoric.” But Wagner’s spokesman Andrew Romeo told HuffPost the remarks were “not to be taken literally.”