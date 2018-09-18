Raise your spirit sticks because Eliza Dushku is a married woman.

On Sunday, the “Bring It On” actress revealed that she tied the knot with real estate developer and former professional tennis player Peter Palandjian in Boston last month.

Dushku, who also starred in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” shared photos from the wedding ceremony at the Boston Public Library on Instagram with the caption “8.18.18” and some heart emojis. (Tap the arrow forward on the photo above to see other shots from the wedding.)

For the occasion, the bride sported a lace dress with a keyhole back, while the groom donned a navy blue suit.

The pair announced their engagement in June 2017. At the time, Dushku shared a proposal picture with the caption, “YES!!” Absolutely, my love.”