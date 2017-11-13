Elizabeth Perkins Names James Woods During March Against Sexual Harassment

Actress Elizabeth Perkins held a sign naming “Once Upon a Time in America” actor James Woods above the hashtag #MeToo during a rally against sexual harassment in Los Angeles this weekend.

On Sunday, Perkins marched in Hollywood as part of the Take Back The Workplace March, an event organized by comedian Tess Rafferty with the Feminist Majority Foundation, Civican and We for She.

During the march, Perkins walked with a sign bearing Woods’ name.

Sarah Morris via Getty Images

The meaning behind the sign is unclear. Reps for both Perkins and Woods did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Actress Amber Tamblyn had previously accused Woods of attempting to pick her up when she was 16 years old.

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'm 16" I said. "Even better" he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

“You tried to make it sound innocent,” Tamblyn wrote in an open letter to the actor published by Teen Vogue. “This is something predatory men like to do, I’ve noticed. Make it sound innocent. Just a dollop of insinuation. Just a hair of persuasion. Just a pinch of suggestion.”

Tamblyn made the revelation after Woods expressed disgust over a gay relationship between a 17-year-old and 24-year-old depicted in the film “Call Me By Your Name.” In response, actor Armie Hammer, who stars in the movie, recalled Woods being romantically linked to a 20-year-old when he was 66.

Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017

According to The Hollywood Reporter, hundreds took part in Sunday’s Take Back the Workplace March and the #MeToo Survivors’ March, led by activist Tarana Burke.

One marcher was local Fox News reporter and Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan.