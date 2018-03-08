Elizabeth Warren Just Made Donations To Dems In All 50 States

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has donated more than a quarter of a million dollars to support the canvassing efforts of the Democratic Party in all 50 states.

“I believe in partnership, and I believe in the work you do to reach out and connect people to the Democratic Party and to grow our party all across this country. I don’t want to leave anyone behind,” Warren said during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser held in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

“That’s why, as of today, I’ve sent off donations this year not only to the DNC, but to every single one of our 50 state parties to help them hire organizers and register people ― every single party,” she added, to loud applause.

I believe in the work @TheDemocrats & Democratic state parties do to elect leaders who will fight to level the playing field. So as of today, I’ve sent $5k donations to every single one of our 50 state parties to help them hire organizers & register voters. #IWillVote — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 8, 2018

Warren’s office confirmed that the senator, who may be mulling a 2020 presidential run, donated $5,000 from her own campaign account to each state party for a total of $250,000. The senator also gave a separate $15,000 check to the DNC. Last year, Warren accused the DNC of being “rigged” in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I want a Democratic Party strong enough to compete for every vote, in every race, at every level, in every state, in every election — and I’m willing to do my part to help make that happen,” Warren said.