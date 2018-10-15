Elizabeth Warren Releases DNA Test Results

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made public the results of a DNA test on Monday, which an expert said shows “strong evidence’’ that she has a Native American ancestor.

Warren provided the test results to The Boston Globe on Sunday, the newspaper said, “in an effort to defuse questions about her ancestry that have persisted for years.” According to the paper, the disclosure is another strong sign that she is seriously considering running for president.

“The vast majority” of Warren’s ancestry is European but “the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor” six to 10 generations ago, according to Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor who analyzed the results.

This means she could be 1/32nd Native American, or just 1/512th Native American if the ancestor is 10 generations back.

She possesses 12 times more Native American blood than a white person from Great Britain, the report found, and 10 times more than a white person from Utah.

She plans to provide more information on the results Monday.

Warren has said that her great-great-great-grandmother, O.C. Sarah Smith, was partially Native American. President Donald Trump has long mocked her for claiming Native American ancestry, frequently calling her “Pocahontas.” He even offered to administer a DNA test to prove her otherwise, promising to donate $1 million to a charity of her choice if she agreed.