Who would’ve guessed?
Turns out Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is a big fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s HBO show, “Ballers.”
The progressive lawmaker tweeted an excerpt of a podcast interview in which she described why:
Johnson tweeted back:
The two shared a pair of tweets on Friday and Saturday prior to Sunday night’s season premiere.
The two have also traded “Ballers” tweets in the past:
And earlier this year, Warren said she keeps a signed “Ballers” script on her desk as a reminder to “stay ballin’.”
Given speculation that Warren may have 2020 presidential aspirations (even after saying she’s not running) and Johnson’s own flirtations with the idea of running, people are already making jokes about a Warren/Johnson ticket:
