Ellen DeGeneres Has Game Show Solution To Stop Donald Trump From Talking On And On

The daytime TV host said it's an idea "that will make everybody happy."
By Lee Moran

The season premiere of Ellen DeGeneres’ primetime “Game of Games” was interrupted Tuesday night by President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address on border security.

“It was a big mess, people were confused. NBC had to run a repeat because the coverage went too long,” explained the daytime TV host in a preview clip of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to be aired Friday.

But DeGeneres, who faced backlash earlier this week over her softball interview with actor Kevin Hart over his past homophobic comments, said the turmoil gave her “an idea that will make everybody happy.”

Check out her game show-style solution in the clip below:

