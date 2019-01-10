The season premiere of Ellen DeGeneres’ primetime “Game of Games” was interrupted Tuesday night by President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address on border security.

“It was a big mess, people were confused. NBC had to run a repeat because the coverage went too long,” explained the daytime TV host in a preview clip of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to be aired Friday.

But DeGeneres, who faced backlash earlier this week over her softball interview with actor Kevin Hart over his past homophobic comments, said the turmoil gave her “an idea that will make everybody happy.”