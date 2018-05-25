K-pop band BTS dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday ― and, as expected, it was pandemonium.

The host kept with her tradition of pulling pranks on her famous guests. In the middle of the interview, a “fangirl” hidden inside a table jumped out to startle the seven band members.

There also appeared to be quite a few real BTS fans in the studio, as screams from the audience sometimes drowned out DeGeneres’ chat with Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin. Still, we found out they learned English by watching episodes of “Friends” ― and saw them cheekily avoid a question about their love lives.

The band then sang its latest single, “Fake Love,” from “Love Yourself: Tear.” The album, which was released earlier this month, is predicted be one of the biggest sellers in the U.S. this week and Rolling Stone has praised its “genre-hopping panache.”

BTS also performed the song at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

“It was a dream come true,” V told DeGeneres of singing at the awards show. “It was really special. It was really fun.”

Check out the performance below.