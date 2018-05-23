Ellen Grills Mark Wahlberg About His Shirtless Instagram Selfies

Mark Wahlberg dropped by “The Ellen Degeneres Show” Wednesday, chatting about ― among other things ― how he keeps his preternaturally buff bod in shape.

Wahlberg recently upped his workout regimen in preparation for his upcoming role in “The Six Billion Dollar Man,” and hasn’t been shy about showing off the results on Instagram. Still, he admitted there are two people who are consistently unimpressed.

“My daughters [Ella Rae, 14, and Grace, 8] get very annoyed by the pictures,” he told the host. “I get ‘Dad, put a shirt on,’ all the time.”

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Mar 31, 2018 at 9:01pm PDT

He continued, “At first, they don’t like it when I scare the boyfriend. And then, all of a sudden, they’re like, ‘Oh Dad, can you come see me at school?’ Because they want me to scare the boyfriend.”

Also in the interview, Wahlberg explained how fatherhood inspired his plans to reboot the classic children’s program, “Captain Kangaroo.”