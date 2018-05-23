ENTERTAINMENT
05/23/2018 02:45 pm ET

Ellen Grills Mark Wahlberg About His Shirtless Instagram Selfies

“I get ‘Dad, put a shirt on,’ all the time,” the actor explained.
headshot
By Curtis M. Wong

Mark Wahlberg dropped by “The Ellen Degeneres Show” Wednesday, chatting about ― among other things ― how he keeps his preternaturally buff bod in shape.  

Wahlberg recently upped his workout regimen in preparation for his upcoming role in “The Six Billion Dollar Man,” and hasn’t been shy about showing off the results on Instagram. Still, he admitted there are two people who are consistently unimpressed. 

“My daughters [Ella Rae, 14, and Grace, 8] get very annoyed by the pictures,” he told the host. “I get ‘Dad, put a shirt on,’ all the time.”

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

He continued, “At first, they don’t like it when I scare the boyfriend. And then, all of a sudden, they’re like, ‘Oh Dad, can you come see me at school?’ Because they want me to scare the boyfriend.”

Also in the interview, Wahlberg explained how fatherhood inspired his plans to reboot the classic children’s program, “Captain Kangaroo.” 

“I’ve been trying to figure out cool ways to get my kids to be interested in science, technology, engineering ― things like that,” he said, before presenting Ellen with a red blazer in the style of original “Captain Kangaroo” star Bob Keeshan. “We are bringing back a cool STEM scientist as Captain Kangaroo.” 

headshot
Curtis M. Wong
Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Ellen De Generes Mark Wahlberg The Six Million Dollar Man
Ellen Grills Mark Wahlberg About His Shirtless Instagram Selfies
CONVERSATIONS