Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Netflix Special Premiere Date And Details

Ellen DeGeneres’ long-awaited Netflix special is (almost) here!

Last year, DeGeneres hinted about producing a special to coincide with her return to the stand-up comedy stage in a cheeky exchange with Netflix on Twitter. On Tuesday’s installment of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the host revealed details of the program, set to debut this holiday season.

The special, titled “Relatable,” was filmed live at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall and will air Dec. 18 on Netflix. It comprises footage of two performances on her three-city West Coast tour, “An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres,” which also stopped by San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall and San Diego’s Balboa Theatre last month.

She reiterated the news that same day on Twitter.

“I mentioned that I worked a lot over the summer. What I did was I went back to stand-up,” DeGeneres said Tuesday. “I didn’t do stand-up for 15 years and I decided… I just all of a sudden was like I miss stand-up, I want to do it.”

“It was so much fun,” she continued. “I loved it so much.”

DeGeneres joins a host of A-list comedians ― including Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock ― who’ve been granted Netflix specials in recent years.