Ellen DeGeneres Is Fighting Trump's Elephant Trophy Policy With Kindness

African elephants are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, however, a provision of U.S. law allows the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to admit imports of elephant trophies if the agency determines that the hunt contributed to safeguarding the species. This would be the case, for example, if the money made from purchasing the hunters’ permits were used for conservation efforts.

The loosening of guidelines on big-game hunting continued Thursday with lion trophies from some African countries also being allowed.

The Obama administration had allowed elephant hunting trophies from South Africa and Namibia for this reason. Trump’s policy added Zimbabwe and Zambia after the FWS had determined that hunting and management programs would contribute to the countries’ conservation efforts.

DeGeneres, a self-proclaimed lover of all animals, is not taking the new policy lightly.