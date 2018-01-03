Ellen Page And Girlfriend Emma Portner Are Married

Ellen Page surprised fans Wednesday by revealing that she and her girlfriend, Emma Portner, had gotten married.

Page, 30, shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, but did not reveal any details of the ceremony.

A post shared by @ellenpage on Jan 3, 2018 at 12:19pm PST

Portner, 23, echoed those sentiments with an Instagram post of her own.

A post shared by Emma Portner (@emmaportner) on Jan 3, 2018 at 12:19pm PST

Portner is a dancer and choreographer who starred in Justin Bieber’s “Life Is Worth Living” video and teaches at the Broadway Dance Center in New York.

Before Wednesday, the couple had been tight-lipped about their relationship. Page first began sharing photos of herself with Portner last summer. The two also walked the red carpet together at the September premiere of “Flatliners” in Los Angeles and at a gala for the Los Angeles Dance Project in October.

Page came out as gay in an emotional speech at a 2014 Human Rights Campaign event in Las Vegas. Since then, she’s become an outspoken LGBTQ rights advocate, exploring queer cultures around the world on the Emmy-nominated Viceland series, “Gaycation,” which she co-hosts with her best friend, Ian Daniel.

Prior to dating Portner, Page was in a relationship with artist Samantha Thomas.