The “Love Me Like You Do” singer and her art dealer boyfriend, Caspar Jopling, announced their engagement Tuesday in the Times of London’s upcoming marriages section. Take a look:

Ellie Goulding is engaged! 👰 💎🎉 (or should we say “Elena”!?) The singer went old school with the announcement - using a personal ad in The Times. She’s been dating art dealer Caspar Jopling for over a year. pic.twitter.com/kBaVVISPHp — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) August 7, 2018

The language is very formal:

The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.

The last celebrity couple who we saw announce their engagement by taking out space in a newspaper was Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, and we loved it just as much then.

Goulding and Jopling ― who works for Sotheby’s in New York ― have been an item for 18 months. He shared the happy news on his Instagram page, too.

“I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person,” Jopling said. “No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love.”

A post shared by Caspar Jopling (@casparjopling) on Aug 7, 2018 at 9:38am PDT

Here’s a snap of the happy couple, posted on the singer’s Instagram page a few months back:

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Jun 20, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

Goulding, 31, was previously romantically linked to DJ and music producer Skrillex and Dougie Poynter of the band McFly.