Ex-Mistress Accuses Longtime RNC Leader Elliott Broidy Of Physical, Sexual Abuse, Complaint Shows

A spokeswoman for Stris & Maher, the firm that represents Bechard, said in a statement late Friday: “Elliott Broidy continues to viciously attack our client, Shera Bechard, in the press — this time because a judge found his legal arguments for secrecy unavailing and because his own lawyers failed to do their jobs. We will not be intimidated as we work to vindicate our client’s rights.”

Bechard met Broidy, a Republican donor and investor, at a California restaurant in 2013, and they carried on an extramarital affair (Broidy is married) during which Broidy financially supported Bechard.