Ex-Mistress Accuses Longtime RNC Leader Elliott Broidy Of Physical, Sexual Abuse, Complaint Shows

Shera Bechard, a former Playboy Playmate who had a four-year affair with former Republican National Committee Deputy Chairman Elliott Broidy, says he subjected her to physical and sexual abuse and that he exposed her to herpes. These allegations are in a complaint that remains sealed under court order in a lawsuit filed by Bechard contending that Broidy ceased making payments on a $1.6 million hush money agreement.
The complaint contains significant allegations about Broidy’s sexual and medical history and his relationship with President Donald Trump. Bechard says that Broidy called the president “an idiot, who could not even pronounce the names of countries correctly” but that Broidy “admired Mr. Trump’s uncanny ability to sexually abuse women and get away with it.”
Bechard also alleges that Broidy was emotionally abusive and told her that she couldn’t date or be seen with other men, and that he wanted her financially dependent on him. She also says in the complaint that Broidy told her she was “fat and needed to fix it” and pushed her to undergo liposuction.
Broidy’s attorneys have told the court that the allegations partially detailed in this story needed to be stricken from the complaint because they weren’t material to the lawsuit and involved Broidy’s personal health and medical information.
In a statement sent to HuffPost, Broidy said:
“This person tried to extract money from me by making up false, malicious and disgusting allegations. I have acknowledged making the mistake of having an affair, and I entered a confidential agreement to protect my family’s privacy. I honored my agreement until her lawyer breached it—and then, when I failed to pay her demands, she did what blackmailers do and went public with her lies. I will vigorously defend myself against these false and defamatory allegations, and I will seek all relief available to me under the settlement agreement against her and her attorneys.”
A spokeswoman for Stris & Maher, the firm that represents Bechard, said in a statement late Friday: “Elliott Broidy continues to viciously attack our client, Shera Bechard, in the press — this time because a judge found his legal arguments for secrecy unavailing and because his own lawyers failed to do their jobs. We will not be intimidated as we work to vindicate our client’s rights.”
Bechard met Broidy, a Republican donor and investor, at a California restaurant in 2013, and they carried on an extramarital affair (Broidy is married) during which Broidy financially supported Bechard.
Broidy is also the subject of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Department of Justice. The investigation, according to The Washington Post, is centered on Broidy’s business activities with foreign officials and whether he sought to sell “US government actions... in exchange for tens of millions of dollars.”
This article has been updated with a statement from Shera Bechard’s legal representatives.
