ENTERTAINMENT
11/15/2018 07:52 am ET

Elton John's Star Turn In John Lewis' 2018 Holiday Ad Misses The Mark For Many

The festive promo for British department store John Lewis has received a mixed response.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Elton John plays a starring role in British department store John Lewis’ holiday ad for 2018, which was released Thursday.

But the promo that traces the music icon’s successful career back to the moment he received a piano for Christmas as a young child has been met with mixed reaction.

Check out the ad here:

Many people on Twitter said the ad ― titled “The Boy And The Piano” and set  to John’s ’70s classic “Your Song” ― was “fantastic,” with one person praising its “endearing message.”

Others, however, said the promo that cost around $8.6 million and uses actors to depict various stages of John’s life was a “shameless plug” for John’s final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which kicked off in September, and the upcoming 2019 “Rocketman” biopic movie of his life.

The airing of the John Lewis ad has in recent years unofficially marked the start of the festive period in the United Kingdom. Moz the monster took center stage in 2017:

Buster the dog did so in 2016:

In 2015, the man on the moon made people well up:

As did the penguin in 2014:

The bear and the hare melted hearts in 2013:

The snowman did the same in 2012:

 

And in 2011, it was all about “The Long Wait.”

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Christmas John Lewis Elton John Holiday Ads
Elton John's Star Turn In John Lewis' 2018 Holiday Ad Misses The Mark For Many
CONVERSATIONS