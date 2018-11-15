Elton John plays a starring role in British department store John Lewis’ holiday ad for 2018, which was released Thursday.

But the promo that traces the music icon’s successful career back to the moment he received a piano for Christmas as a young child has been met with mixed reaction.

Check out the ad here:

Many people on Twitter said the ad ― titled “The Boy And The Piano” and set to John’s ’70s classic “Your Song” ― was “fantastic,” with one person praising its “endearing message.”

Others, however, said the promo that cost around $8.6 million and uses actors to depict various stages of John’s life was a “shameless plug” for John’s final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which kicked off in September, and the upcoming 2019 “Rocketman” biopic movie of his life.

I’m afraid it’s nothing but a shameless plug for @eltonofficial good advert, but certainly doesn’t make me feel “christmassy” at all. — Steven Raime (@StevenRaime) November 15, 2018

I’m normally a huge fan of the @jlandpartners Christmas ads. This is just an ad for @eltonofficial , to co-incide with ticket pre-sales & an upcoming film! Really disappointed this year 😒 He should have paid you for this, not the other way around 🙄 — ⭐️ Jo Hogben ⭐️ (@jmh3004) November 15, 2018

A fantastic advert. The sentiment behind it just perfect. An emotive and endearing message put across in quality John Lewis style ❤️🎅 — Sarah Wilson (@sarah_wilson22) November 15, 2018

Love this advert! It left me with a lump in my throat. That’s what life is all about, it flies by - he started as a little boy loving the piano. My little boy loves piano and it just made me realise he’ll be an older man one day - make the most of every day they’re young ❤️ — Emma Smith (@_emmajune_) November 15, 2018

So the John Lewis advert is just a 2 min advert for the Elton John movie coming out in 2019 then yea? #rocketman #johnlewischristmasadvert — Paul Beebe (@paulbeebe) November 15, 2018

The airing of the John Lewis ad has in recent years unofficially marked the start of the festive period in the United Kingdom. Moz the monster took center stage in 2017:

Buster the dog did so in 2016:

In 2015, the man on the moon made people well up:

As did the penguin in 2014:

The bear and the hare melted hearts in 2013:

The snowman did the same in 2012: