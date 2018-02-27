Elvis Presley Is Running For Congress In Arkansas

A man named Elvis Presley is hoping to get Congress all shook up.
Not the long-deceased “Heartbreak Hotel” singer Elvis Aaron Presley, above — but his Star City, Arkansas-based namesake, Elvis D. Presley.
Presley will represent the Libertarian Party to run against Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) in this year’s election to represent the 1st Congressional District in eastern Arkansas, reports The Associated Press.
And as this Facebook video appears to show, the automotive-refinish technician also happens to do a mean impersonation of “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”:
The Libertarian Party of Arkansas announced its candidates on Monday, following a conference.
Presley legally changed his name to that of the legendary singer-songwriter, reports Arkansas Online, which said his former name wasn’t known.
The aspiring lawmaker, who has previously run for other political positions in the state, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.