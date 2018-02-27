Elvis Presley Is Running For Congress In Arkansas

A man named Elvis Presley is hoping to get Congress all shook up.

Not the long-deceased “Heartbreak Hotel” singer Elvis Aaron Presley, above — but his Star City, Arkansas-based namesake, Elvis D. Presley.

Presley will represent the Libertarian Party to run against Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) in this year’s election to represent the 1st Congressional District in eastern Arkansas, reports The Associated Press.

And as this Facebook video appears to show, the automotive-refinish technician also happens to do a mean impersonation of “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”:

The Libertarian Party of Arkansas announced its candidates on Monday, following a conference.

Presley legally changed his name to that of the legendary singer-songwriter, reports Arkansas Online, which said his former name wasn’t known.