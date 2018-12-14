World Champion Fencer Under Fire For Racist Slant-Eye Gesture While In Japan

Not. This. Again.

Emanuele Lambertini, a paralympic wheelchair fencer for Italy, shared a picture on Instagram Friday of himself making the slant-eye gesture often used to mock Asians.

The picture, taken while in Japan for a competition, is accompanied by a caption which translates to “That’s how I feel after having eaten 🍣🍚🍜 for a week ... but at least it was worth it!” It has since been removed from Lambertini’s Instagram.

Those of Asian descent were quick to call out the racism behind the post, flooding Lambertini’s account with criticisms. Jimmy O. Yang of “Silicon Valley” even posted about the photo on his own Instagram, urging people to “take a stance against this.”

“This type of overt ignorance is absolutely unacceptable,” Yang said.

Criticisms of Lambertini spilled over to other social media platforms as well, with Twitter users also pointing out the athlete’s offensive post.

Meet Emanuele Lambertini

Who posted this racist picture on instagram.

Your a paralympic fencer and you in Japan who hosted you with all there hospitality.

And this is how you thank them.

With this racist picture

SHAME on you!#EmanueleLambertini #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #paralympics pic.twitter.com/QoxGLqIxyN — Yushika (@yushika97) December 14, 2018