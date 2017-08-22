Emerson Collins Talks New Film “A Very Sordid Wedding” & More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with actor, producer Emerson Collins about his fabulous new film A Very Sordid Wedding that he appears in and produced with award-winning writer/director Del Shores. The film reunites their all-star cast of iconic characters to explore the acceptance, conflict and bigotry following the Supreme Court Marriage Equality Decision. The ensemble cast of 32 actors is led by Bonnie Bedelia (Parenthood), Caroline Rhea (Sabrina, the Teenage Witch), Dale Dickey (Independent Spirit Award winner Winter’s Bone), Leslie Jordan (Emmy winner Will & Grace) with cast members from the original Sordid Lives film Newell Alexander (August: Osage County), Rosemary Alexander, Kirk Geiger, Sarah Hunley, Lorna Scott (Wanted) and Ann Walker. New additions Levi Kreis (Tony winner Million Dollar Quartet), Carole Cook (Sixteen Candles), Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty), Aleks Paunovic (Van Helsing), Katherine Bailess (Hit The Floor) and a cameo from Whoopi Goldberg. After premiering at the Palm Springs Film Festival the film went on to play in 31 cities across the U.S. in theatrical runs and festival screenings with 20 sold-out events with another fifteen markets scheduled. A Very Sordid Wedding will continue to travel around the country until its DVD release on October 17th. I talked to Emerson about the significance of his new film especially after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and his spin on our LGBTQ issues.