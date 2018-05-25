Emilia Clarke Dishes On Her Final 'Game Of Thrones' Scene

Wait till next year.

Emilia Clarke had a few intriguing things to say about her character Daenerys Targaryen’s final moment on “Game of Thrones,” set to air in 2019.

“It fucked me up,” the 31-year-old actress told Vanity Fair. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is ... ”

And if that’s not enough to whet your appetite for the HBO fantasy, she said of the entire farewell season: “I’m doing all this weird shit. You’ll know what I mean when you see it.”

She gave no hint as to whether Daenerys will win dominion over all seven kingdoms of Westeros, so we’ll just have to stay tuned.

“It really is the most heartbreaking thing to be filming the last of anything,” Clarke told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “I’ve become an emotional wreck on set. They’re like ‘Emilia…it’s OK,’ and I’m like, ‘But it’s the last time!’”

Fans hope the time will fly until the final season arrives.