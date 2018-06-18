HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones.” The show’s eighth and final season airs next year.

The Breaker of Chains has broken our hearts.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” seems eons away (2019), but it appears that some cast members have already finished filming the last six episodes of the popular HBO fantasy series.

Case in point, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys “Ben D. Knee” Targaryen, decided to bestow winter upon fans by posting a bittersweet farewell to the series on Instagram on Sunday.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” Clarke captioned a photo of her lying in a field of flowers. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #lastseasonitis.”

Though Clarke does not name the island, she also posted a photo of her and fellow cast members Conleth Hill (Lord Varys), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) and the show’s co-creator D.B. Weiss at a Liam Gallagher show in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on the same day — a pretty good indication that she was referring to the Emerald Isle, a shooting location for the show.

Many of Clarke’s co-stars were quick to comment on the Mother of Dragon’s heartfelt goodbye.

“It’s been the best. Ever. And you’ve been incredible,” wrote Bradley.

“Sweet words. Love you and HOLY balls. #itistheend,” wrote Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister).

Jason Momoa, who played the late Khal Drogo, also left a comment, saying he was “proud” of Clarke.

As for the final season, Clarke hasn’t exactly been tight-lipped, especially regarding her character’s final moments.

“It fucked me up,” the 31-year-old actress told Vanity Fair. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is ...”

She added, “I’m doing all this weird shit. You’ll know what I mean when you see it.”