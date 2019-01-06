ENTERTAINMENT
01/06/2019 09:03 pm ET

Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Look Practically Perfect On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Blunt is nominated for her work in "Mary Poppins Returns."
headshot
By Cole Delbyck
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globes.&nbsp;
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globes. 

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrived at the 76th annual Golden Globes looking practically perfect in every way. 

The “Quiet Place” couple hit the red carpet on Sunday night ahead of the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and it was a swoon-worthy start to what’s sure to be a long awards season for them. 

Krasinski opted for a classic navy blue tux, while Blunt wore a decorative sleeveless silver dress by Alexander McQueen and an effortless-looking updo. 

Blunt's silver dress is by&nbsp;Alexander McQueen.
Associated Press
Blunt's silver dress is by Alexander McQueen.
Krasinski sported a dark blue tuxedo.
Yahoo Lifestyle
Krasinski sported a dark blue tuxedo.

Blunt is nominated for Best Actress in the musical or comedy category for “Mary Poppins Returns,” which also received a nod for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Krasinski’s own record-breaking horror flick “A Quiet Place,” however, was largely snubbed at the ceremony, but the director recently revealed plans to bring a sequel with a “new perspective” to theaters in the future. 

Naturally, fans immediately hailed the duo as #CoupleGoals, with some even begging to join the famous family. 

headshot
Cole Delbyck
Entertainment Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Red Carpet Golden Globes Emily Blunt John Krasinski
Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Look Practically Perfect On Golden Globes Red Carpet
CONVERSATIONS