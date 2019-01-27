Emily Blunt's Pink 'Vagina Dress' Has People On Twitter In A Tizzy

Emily Blunt made heads turn at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pink gown with a ruffle that looked like, well, a vagina.

The actress and nominee appeared in the Michael Kors gown alongside husband John Krasinski, who is also nominated. Blunt won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Sunday night for her role in “A Quiet Place.” She’s also up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role on Sunday night for her role as Mary Poppins.