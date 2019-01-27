ENTERTAINMENT
01/27/2019 08:34 pm ET

Emily Blunt's Pink 'Vagina Dress' Has People On Twitter In A Tizzy

When the "Mary Poppins Returns" star stood next to Rachel Weisz on the silver carpet, one person said the duo "truly gave us our rights."
headshot
By Jenna Amatulli

Emily Blunt made heads turn at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pink gown with a ruffle that looked like, well, a vagina.

The actress and nominee appeared in the Michael Kors gown alongside husband John Krasinski, who is also nominated. Blunt won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Sunday night for her role in “A Quiet Place.” She’s also up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role on Sunday night for her role as Mary Poppins.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Krasinski is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “Jack Ryan.” He shared a cute snapshot of the duo prior to hitting the silver carpet:

That snapshot didn’t illuminate the shape or full extent of Blunt’s ruffles, which immediately made waves on the carpet as soon as they appeared.

People on social media joked that the dress resembled everything from a vagina to labia and others remarked that Blunt’s mingling with actress Rachel Weisz gave them their rights. 

 
 
headshot
Jenna Amatulli
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Emily Blunt Sag Awards Rachel Weisz Mary Poppins Film
Emily Blunt's Pink 'Vagina Dress' Has People On Twitter In A Tizzy
CONVERSATIONS