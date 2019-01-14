Texas Chili's Waitress Missing After Watching Movie With Co-Worker

A Texas woman, Emily Wade, is missing under mysterious circumstances, and her family is pleading for information on her disappearance.

“I’m scared to death,” her mother, Shirley Wade, told Houston’s KTRK News. “I just don’t know what’s wrong.”

A 38-year-old Chili’s waitress and the mother of a 7-year-old girl, Emily Wade was last seen on Jan. 6 in Ennis, about 35 miles south of Dallas.

According to the Ennis Police Department, she told her mother she was going to a male co-worker’s house to eat pizza and watch a movie. He is reportedly cooperating with police and said she arrived around 5:30 p.m. and left about three hours later.

Emily Wade never made it home, and her whereabouts are unknown.

Shirley Wade said her daughter has not used her cellphone or accessed her bank account.

“She’s never done anything like this before,” Shirley Wade told WFAA in Dallas. “That’s what scares me. She would not do this to her mother. I know she would not do it to me. She knows how I worry.”

The missing woman, who is originally from Kentucky, was last seen driving a 2012 silver Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plate 411 PAZ.

Jared Jones, the father of Emily Wade’s child, told KTRK News that their daughter does not yet know her mom is missing.

“It’s going to break (our daughter’s) heart,” he said. “We don’t know what to say to her, but we’re going to have to say something to her. She’s very intuitive and she knows something is wrong.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Emily Wade is asked to contact the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.