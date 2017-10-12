A Look Back At Eminem's Image Over The Years

Truth be told, Eminem is sooner revered for his whip-smart, catchy and topical lyrics and hit-making ability than his style of dress.
The rapper has most recently made headlines for his scorching freestyle denouncement of Donald Trump, which aired during the 2017 BET Awards on Tuesday.
The rapper called the president out on things like his tweeting habits, distraction tactics and sparring with the NFL.
As the topics he raps about have evolved, his style has slowly and subtly changed over time. The once platinum-haired rapper has slowly grown out darker hair, and he made waves when he debuted a beard in June.
These days, he still wears the sweats he’s always been famous for ― they’re just slightly sleeker and form-fitting now. Take a look at some of his most memorable looks below.
