A Look Back At Eminem's Image Over The Years

Truth be told, Eminem is sooner revered for his whip-smart, catchy and topical lyrics and hit-making ability than his style of dress.

The rapper has most recently made headlines for his scorching freestyle denouncement of Donald Trump, which aired during the 2017 BET Awards on Tuesday.

As the topics he raps about have evolved, his style has slowly and subtly changed over time. The once platinum-haired rapper has slowly grown out darker hair, and he made waves when he debuted a beard in June.