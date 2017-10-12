STYLE
A Look Back At Eminem's Image Over The Years

Lose Yourself in this walk down memory lane.

Truth be told, Eminem is sooner revered for his whip-smart, catchy and topical lyrics and hit-making ability than his style of dress. 

The rapper has most recently made headlines for his scorching freestyle denouncement of Donald Trump, which aired during the 2017 BET Awards on Tuesday. 

The rapper called the president out on things like his tweeting habits, distraction tactics and sparring with the NFL

As the topics he raps about have evolved, his style has slowly and subtly changed over time. The once platinum-haired rapper has slowly grown out darker hair, and he made waves when he debuted a beard in June.

These days, he still wears the sweats he’s always been famous for ― they’re just slightly sleeker and form-fitting now. Take a look at some of his most memorable looks below. 

  • 1999
    Neil Munns - PA Images via Getty Images
    At the MTV Europe Awards in Dublin, Ireland. 
  • 1999
    Kevin.Mazur via Getty Images
    At the MTV Video Music Awards after party in New York, New York. 
  • 2000
    George De Sota via Getty Images
    During a performance in Seacaucus, New Jersey.
  • 2000
    Kevin.Mazur via Getty Images
    At the MTV Video Music Awards in New York, New York. 
  • 2001
    Dave Hogan via Getty Images
    At the Brit Awards in London, England.
  • 2002
    KMazur via Getty Images
    At the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California.
  • 2002
    Anthony Harvey - PA Images via Getty Images
    At the MTV Europe Music Awards in Barcelona, Spain. 
  • 2002
    Vinnie Zuffante via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "8 Mile" in Los Angeles, California.
  • 2003
    Paul Warner via Getty Images
    At the Detroit Hip Hop Summit in Detroit, Michigan.
  • 2003
    Scott Gries via Getty Images
    At the MTV Video Music Awards in New York, New York.
  • 2004
    Carley Margolis via Getty Images
    With Dr. Dre and 50 Cent At the launch of Sirius radio channel "Shade 45" in New York, New York. 
  • 2004
    James Devaney via Getty Images
    At MTV's "Total Request Live" in New York, New York. 
  • 2006
    Mychal Watts via Getty Images
    At a Super Bowl party in Detroit, Michigan.
  • 2009
    Philip Ramey Photography, LLC via Getty Images
    Leaving a taping at BBC Radio in London, England. 
  • 2009
    Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
    At the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. 
  • 2009
    Philip Ramey Photography, LLC via Getty Images
    Leaving the Greenwich Hotel in New York, New York. 
  • 2011
    Larry Busacca via Getty Images
    At the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. 
  • 2012
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Performing at Coachella in Indio, California. 
  • 2011
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Performing at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee. 
  • 2014
    Theo Wargo via Getty Images
    On stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois. 
  • 2014
    Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
    At the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles. 
  • 2015
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    With 50 Cent at the "Southpaw" in New York, New York. 
  • 2016

    A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

  • 2017

    A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

14 Best Moments From The 2017 BET Awards
