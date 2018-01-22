Teen Says MSU Is Still Billing Her Family For Appointments Where Nassar Assaulted Her

The 95th witness to deliver an impact statement at the sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar said the school is still billing her family for appointments where she was allegedly sexually abused.
Emma Ann Miller, 15, stood beside her mother in a Lansing, Michigan, courthouse on Monday to deliver her statement. In her powerful, 19-minute testimony, Miller said she had known Nassar for years and experienced frequent sexual abuse by the doctor.
The last “treatment,” she said, occurred in August 2016, a week before MSU terminated his employment following a complaint filed against him by Rachael Denhollander.
“I’m possibly the last child he will ever assault,” Miller said.
She said that even in the wake of dozens of women and girls coming forward with allegations of Nassar’s sexual abuse, “My mom is still getting billed” by MSU Sports Medicine “for appointments where I was sexually assaulted.”
A representative from MSU told HuffPost on Monday that “patients of former MSU physician Larry Nassar will not be billed.”
Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in December on child pornography charges. He has also been accused of serially sexually abusing over 125 women when they were minors. The former USAG doctor pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree sexual misconduct in November.
Amid the disturbing revelations about Nassar’s conduct, many of his victims have accused MSU and USAG of not doing enough to halt the abuse. The Detroit News reported last week that at least 14 MSU staffers and representatives were warned about Nassar’s sexual abuse over the course of two decades and allegedly did nothing to stop it.
MSU has repeatedly denied covering up Nassar’s behavior.
“Any suggestion that the university covered up Nassar’s horrific conduct is simply false,” MSU spokesperson Jason Cody told HuffPost earlier this month. “Nassar preyed on his victims, changing their lives in terrible ways. ... MSU is truly sorry for the abuse all victims suffered, the pain it caused, and the pain it still causes.”
Amid the criticism of USAG, three members of its board of directors ― including Chairman Paul Parilla ― resigned, effective on Sunday
In her statement, Miller urged Nassar to “do the right thing” by writing down a list of all the times officials with MSU, USAG or Twistars, a local gymnastics club, might have stopped him.
“Tell us who knew what and when,” she said. “Tell us about the signs MSU, Twistars, USAG should have seen but didn’t.”
She added that while doing so might not affect his sentence, “it may just start you down on your road of reformation.”
“Just remember, Larry, it’s never too late to do the right thing.”
Alanna Vagianos contributed to this report.