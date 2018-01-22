Teen Says MSU Is Still Billing Her Family For Appointments Where Nassar Assaulted Her

“Any suggestion that the university covered up Nassar’s horrific conduct is simply false,” MSU spokesperson Jason Cody told HuffPost earlier this month. “Nassar preyed on his victims, changing their lives in terrible ways. ... MSU is truly sorry for the abuse all victims suffered, the pain it caused, and the pain it still causes.”

Amid the criticism of USAG, three members of its board of directors ― including Chairman Paul Parilla ― resigned, effective on Sunday

In her statement, Miller urged Nassar to “do the right thing” by writing down a list of all the times officials with MSU, USAG or Twistars, a local gymnastics club, might have stopped him.

“Tell us who knew what and when,” she said. “Tell us about the signs MSU, Twistars, USAG should have seen but didn’t.”

She added that while doing so might not affect his sentence, “it may just start you down on your road of reformation.”

“Just remember, Larry, it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

