Emma Thompson Wears Sneakers, Flirts With Prince William At Damehood Ceremony

As someone who’s been in the public eye for decades, Thompson has crossed paths with the royals before and is apparently an old friend of Prince Charles. She even described dancing with the heir apparent as “better than sex” in a 2013 profile.

“It’s really lovely because I’ve always loved the boys, and I’ve always been a long-term correspondent with their dad,” she said at the ceremony. “It’s a very lovely feeling.”

In June, the Thompson was named for the honor among a group of British actors and artists, including Tom Hardy and Keira Knightley, but revealed she had some reservations about the historical implications about accepting the award.

“They send you a letter saying, ‘Will you accept it?’ You can choose not to. You can choose to say, ‘Well, of course we don’t have an empire anymore, thank God, because it was ghastly, colonial, racist, dreadful undertaking on every level,’ and actually have some moral principle about it,” Thompson said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in September. Or you can be like me and think, ‘Hmm, it’s gonna be a really nice badge.’”