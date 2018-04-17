ENTERTAINMENT
See Emma Watson's Glorious 'Harry Potter' Reunion With Costars

They're still a class act.
They can still make magic together.

Emma Watson reunited with “Harry Potter” costars Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis in a black-and-white snap that will make you pine for the days of the fantasy franchise.

The photo features a beaming Watson (Hermione Granger) flanked by Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) wearing backward baseball caps.

Definitely not Hogwarts-issue, lads.

Felton posted the glorious pic on Monday, and it quickly racked up more than a million “likes” on Instagram.

Watson, 28, has become a star after appearing in the hit film “Beauty and the Beast,” but the boys’ grown-up acting careers aren’t too shabby, either. Felton, 30, was recently a regular on “The Flash,” and Lewis, 28, appeared in several episodes of the new British TV drama “Girlfriends.”

May Hogwarts class never be dismissed.

