Shauna Duggins Is The First Woman To Win The Emmy For Stunt Coordination

Stuntwoman Shauna Duggins made history on Saturday when she accepted a Creative Arts Emmy Award for her work on the Netflix series “Glow.”

Duggins is the first woman to ever receive the award for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program. The stuntwoman is a former gymnast who is possibly best known for her work as a double for actress Jennifer Garner.

Garner and Duggins began working together in 2001 on the set of J.J. Abrams’ series “Alias.” The stuntwoman was nominated for an Emmy in 2006 for her work on the show, but Saturday marks her first win. Duggins went on to work with Garner on a number of other projects, including the star’s latest movie, “Peppermint.”

Duggins said she was “honored to be the first woman” to win in the category, according to Deadline. The stuntwoman also spoke about “Glow” in her acceptance speech, saying that “this show, in general, breaks the mold for women.”

She received an outpouring of support on social media. Garner posted the news to her Instagram story, calling Duggins her “soul sister.”

“Go Shauna! I love you!” Garner wrote.

GLOW BABY!!! Huge congrats to our EPIC stunt coordinator #ShaunaDuggins on her history-making Emmy win! And congrats to toddfjelsted for his win for production design!!! Such a privilege… https://t.co/28HnAxV75I — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) September 9, 2018

SO INSANELY PROUD of #ShaunaDuggins for being the FIRST WOMAN to receive this award! She has doubled every movie star under the sun & taught the fifteen of us to be athletes in .2 seconds. She taught me how to be physically brave. And she's a mom. And she's perfect. https://t.co/a009cNU9H4 — Betty Gilpin (@bettygilpin) September 9, 2018

Whaaaaaat?!!! Yes, GLOW Stunts won the EMMY! Huge congrats to #shaunaduggins ,our stunt coordinator, for wrangling this team of Awesome Misfits. #glow #emmy #netflix glownetflix https://t.co/a9aAY3lZ6O — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) September 9, 2018

#GLOW has won an Emmy for

Outstanding Stunt Coordination (comedy or variety) — congrats to our incredible stunt coordinator Shauna Duggins, who is the first woman to EVER win this award!!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/DjAjFTn9SC — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 9, 2018