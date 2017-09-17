Here Are Your 2017 Emmy Award Winners

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” ― WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” ― WINNER

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” ― WINNER

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” ― WINNER

Tracey Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

John Lithgow, “The Crown” ― WINNER

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” ― WINNER

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” ― WINNER

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Matt Walsh, “Veep”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” ― WINNER

Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”

Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul”

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”

Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”

Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale” ― WINNER

Kate Dennis, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld” Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”

Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg, “The Americans”

Peter Morgan, “The Crown”

Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale” ― WINNER

Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld” Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Donald Glover, “Atlanta” ― WINNER

Jamie Babbit, “Silicon Valley”

Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley”

Morgan Sackett, “Veep”

David Mandel, “Veep”

Dale Stern, “Veep” Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Stephen Glover, “Atlanta”

Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe, “Master of None” ― WINNER

Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”

Billy Kimball, “Veep”

David Mandel, “Veep” Outstanding Limited Series “Big Little Lies” ― WINNER

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Night Of”

“Genius” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” ― WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

John Turturro, “The Night Of” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” ― WINNER

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” ― WINNER

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Michael Kenneth, “The Night Of”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Bill Camp, “The Night Of” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Regina King, “American Crime”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” ― WINNER

Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Jackie Hoffman, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies” Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special Jean-Marc Vallée, “Big Little Lies” ― WINNER

Noah Hawley, “Fargo”

Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Ron Howard, “Genius”

James Marsh, “The Night Of”

Steven Zaillian, “The Night Of” Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special David E. Kelley, “Big Little Lies”

Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror: San Junipero” ― WINNER

Noah Hawley, “Fargo”

Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam & Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Richard Price & Steven Zaillian, “The Night Of” Outstanding Variety Talk Series “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” ― WINNER

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“Billy on the Street”

“Documentary Now!”

“Drunk History”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live” ― WINNER

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series Jo Miller, Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Eric Drysdae, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Melinda Taub & Jason Reich (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”)

Kevin Avery, Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss & Juli Weiner (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”) ― WINNER

Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Sal Gentile, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker & Ben Warheit (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”)

Barry Julien, Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell, Matt Lappin, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Daniel Kibblesmith, Michael Pielocik, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack & John Thibodeaux (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Pete Schultz, James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Jeremy Beiler, Zach Bornstein, Joanna Bradley, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Drew Michael, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Streeter Seidell, Will Stephen & Julio Torres (“Saturday Night Live”) Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner (“Drunk History”)

Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live”)

Paul Pennolino (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Don Roy King (“Saturday Night Live”) ― WINNER

Outstanding TV Movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero” ― WINNER

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love”

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks”

“The Wizard of Lies”

Outstanding Reality Show Competition

“American Ninja Warrior”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Project Runway”

“The Amazing Race”

“The Voice” ― WINNER

“Top Chef”

Outstanding Host for a Reality Series or Reality-Competition

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” ― WINNER

Alec Baldwin, “Match Game”

Kamau Bell, “United Shades of America with Kamau Bell”

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, “Project Runway”

Gordon Ramsay, “MasterChef Junior”

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

Outstanding Structured Reality Series

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

“Fixer Upper”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“Shark Tank” ― WINNER

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series

“Born This Way”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Gaycation with Ellen Page”

“Intervention”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“United Shades of America with Kamau Bell” ― WINNER