'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Attacked In Possible Hate Crime

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was attacked in Chicago early Tuesday morning in what police are calling a possible hate crime.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed to HuffPost that they received a report Tuesday morning that a cast member of “Empire” was the victim of a “possible racially-charged assault and battery.” TMZ reported that Smollett was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after the attack but has already been released.

“Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime,” Chicago police told HuffPost Tuesday morning. “Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline.”

The actor came out as gay during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2015.

“It was a bigger deal to everyone than it was for me. But at the same time I do understand why it is something to talk about,” Smollett said at the time, adding, “I was ready to talk about it. She told me, ‘You don’t have to.’ I will be forever grateful to Ellen for the kindness she showed me. And that made me want to talk about it.”