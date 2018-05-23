'Star Wars' Burlesque Show Storms West Coast With Sexy Stormtroopers

20 Burlesque Superstars And Their Signature Acts
GiGi La Femme
Known for: Producing and occasionally performing in "<a href="http://www.revealedburlesque.com/" target="_hplink">Revealed</a>," a fully nude show in Manhattan's East Village. The risque creation became such a hit, the New York Times <a href="http://eastvillage.thelocal.nytimes.com/2011/08/15/five-questions-with-gigi-la-femme-soon-to-be-a-southern-belle/?" target="_hplink">bid La Femme a pointed farewell</a> when the slower rhythms of Nashville, and a nice man, came calling.
Signature act: Performing as <a href="http://eastvillage.thelocal.nytimes.com/2011/08/15/five-questions-with-gigi-la-femme-soon-to-be-a-southern-belle/?" target="_hplink">her sci-fi doppleganger Princess Leia</a>.
Based in: Nashville
La Photographie Nashville