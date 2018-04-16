EPA Spending On Scott Pruitt's Soundproof Phone Booth Broke Federal Law, Government Watchdog Finds

Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, broke the law by spending $43,000 to install a soundproof phone booth, a government watchdog concluded in a report released Monday.
The Government Accountability Office found that the EPA violated the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act by spending more than $5,000 on the phone booth without notifying Congress.
The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.