04/16/2018 11:43 am ET

EPA Spending On Scott Pruitt's Soundproof Phone Booth Broke Federal Law, Government Watchdog Finds

The agency spent $43,000 on the phone booth.
Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, broke the law by spending $43,000 to install a soundproof phone booth, a government watchdog concluded in a report released Monday.

The Government Accountability Office found that the EPA violated the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act by spending more than $5,000 on the phone booth without notifying Congress.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

