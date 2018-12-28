Trump’s EPA To Weaken Rule Limiting Coal Plant Mercury Emissions

President Donald Trump’s administration announced Friday that the Environmental Protection Agency is relaxing Obama-era rules preventing coal-fired power plants from releasing mercury and other dangerous pollutants into the air.
The proposed change ― which EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler signed on Thursday and will be up for 60 days of public comment before a final ruling goes into effect ― does not outright repeal the 2011 mercury limit regulation but paves the way for doing so by stating the program’s effectiveness should be judged only by “the benefits that can be directly translated into dollars and cents,” as The New York Times put it.
Mercury exposure is linked to developmental disorders and respiratory illnesses. The new rule will not factor in the harder-to-quantify benefits linked to preventing those health consequences.
“The administrator has concluded that the identification of these benefits is not sufficient, in light of the gross imbalance of monetized costs,” the EPA announcement read.
