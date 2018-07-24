Eric Holder: 'I’m Thinking About' Running For President In 2020

On #LSSC tonight: @StephenAtHome asks @EricHolder if there's any truth to rumors of a presidential run in 2020. pic.twitter.com/yz2esF3lZg

Eric Holder is weighing up a bid for the White House.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the former Attorney General under President Barack Obama again confirmed he was “thinking about” running for president in 2020.

“What I’ve said is that I’d make a determination sometime early next year,” Holder told host Colbert.

“My focus, really now, is on 2018, the midterms and trying to make sure that Democrats take back the Senate, take back the House and that we do well, importantly, at the state level,” Holder added.