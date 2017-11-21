Eric Rosswood Talks “The Ultimate Guide for Gay Dads” and More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with author Eric Rosswood about his new book The Ultimate Guide for Gay Dads: Everything You Need to Know About LGBTQ Parenting But Are (Mostly) Afraid to Ask. This is a fabulous holiday gift if you know someone who is thinking or planning to be a gay dad or if they already are. More and more gay men are turning to adoption and surrogacy to start their own families. An estimated two million American LBGTQ people would like to adopt and an estimated 65,000 adopted children are living with a gay parent. Unlike other parenting books that have whole chapters focusing on things specifically related to mothers such as how to get the perfect latch when breastfeeding, this parenting book replaces those sections with things relevant to gay dads. It covers topics like how to find LGBTQ friendly pediatricians, how to find LGBTQ friendly schools, how to childproof your home with style, how to answer awkward and prying questions about your family from strangers, examples for what two-dad families can do on Mother’s Day and much more. The book also includes parenting tips and advice from pediatricians, school educators, lawyers and other gay parents. I talked to Eric about his inspiration for writing The Ultimate Guide for Gay Dads and his spin on our LGBTQ issues.
When asked how he sees our LGBTQ community moving forward in this Trump administration Rosswood stated:
This is kind of a tough one. I know with this administration we have a lot of things negatively impacting our community and I think it’s very important for us to be united. It’s not just our community that’s being targeted and I think what we need to do is unify together and you know hit this head front going forward. I think that the number one thing that we can do that will have the biggest impact is vote. We’ve seen that in the last election that we just had; we saw the most transgender candidates winning their spots; we saw a lot of diversity winning; we saw people that were against our rights being booted out and I think that’s really great. We have to remember it’s important for us to vote not just in presidential elections but all the other elections as well because governor positions, senator positions, house positions in Congress, they’re all very important to fight for equality along the way.
Eric Rosswood is an in-demand authority and commentator on LGBTQ issues including civil rights, parenting, marriage and politics. He is a major influencer on social media with over 100,000 followers on Twitter alone and he has led panels on LGBTQ parenting issues for organizations such as the Family Equality Council and the Modern Family Alliance. His bestselling book Journey to Same-Sex Parenthood won Best Parenting Book in both the 2017 Readers’ Favorite International Book Awards and the 2017 IAN Book of the Year Awards. His latest book The Ultimate Guide for Gay Dads immediately became the #1 New Release in the Adoption category on Amazon. Eric resides in New York with his husband, son, their two cats and a dog named Mr. Buggles.