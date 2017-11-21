Eric Rosswood Talks “The Ultimate Guide for Gay Dads” and More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with author Eric Rosswood about his new book The Ultimate Guide for Gay Dads: Everything You Need to Know About LGBTQ Parenting But Are (Mostly) Afraid to Ask. This is a fabulous holiday gift if you know someone who is thinking or planning to be a gay dad or if they already are. More and more gay men are turning to adoption and surrogacy to start their own families. An estimated two million American LBGTQ people would like to adopt and an estimated 65,000 adopted children are living with a gay parent. Unlike other parenting books that have whole chapters focusing on things specifically related to mothers such as how to get the perfect latch when breastfeeding, this parenting book replaces those sections with things relevant to gay dads. It covers topics like how to find LGBTQ friendly pediatricians, how to find LGBTQ friendly schools, how to childproof your home with style, how to answer awkward and prying questions about your family from strangers, examples for what two-dad families can do on Mother’s Day and much more. The book also includes parenting tips and advice from pediatricians, school educators, lawyers and other gay parents. I talked to Eric about his inspiration for writing The Ultimate Guide for Gay Dads and his spin on our LGBTQ issues.