Trump Organization’s Attempt To Celebrate ‘Bosses’ Eric And Don Jr. Backfires

The Trump Organization tried to celebrate “National Boss’s Day” by sharing an image of the company’s bosses, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
Or, as the company called them: “Our boys”:
Some Trump properties also got in on the act:
Eric Trump shared a tweet of the greeting cards he received “from the awesome girls on my floor” to mark the occasion, which appeared to have been printed from the Someecards website:
Needless to say, the tweets received another kind of greeting on Twitter:
