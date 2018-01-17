Eric Trump: My Dad Isn't Racist Because He Only ‘Sees 1 Color, Green’

Eric Trump set Twitter alight Wednesday with a flimsy defense of his father against accusations of racism.

President Donald Trump’s second son told “Fox & Friends” his dad couldn’t possibly be racist because he only “sees one color, green.”

“That’s all he cares about. He cares about the economy. Right, he does not see race,” Eric Trump said. “He’s the least racist person I have ever met in my entire life. It is total nonsense.”

“My father sees one color: Green. That’s all he cares about. He cares about the economy” - @EricTrump pic.twitter.com/dbiEICQkb2 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 17, 2018

Eric Trump offered the defense during a discussion of last week’s White House meeting on immigration, when participants said his father described Haiti and some African nations as “shithole countries.” Trump denied using those words, but Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) who was present, contradicted him and said the president repeatedly used the racist insult.

Eric Trump said it was “very sad” that his father’s critics would continue to demonize the president, even if he cured cancer.

Many people, however, called out the Trump scion’s defense, claiming it shows how the Trump administration was only looking out for itself.

Here’s a sampling of reaction on Twitter:

Green: the color of money or the color of envy? Either way it’s still troubling. — #NastyWoman (@SheWhoResists) January 17, 2018

Apparently that fitness exam didn't test for colorblindness. — ⅔ Of My Face is a Cat (@snowballmaggie) January 17, 2018

I see green too 🤢 — Jeremiah Stadt (@jeremiahstadt) January 17, 2018

All he cares about HIS money. pic.twitter.com/5RwiuLm0Pc — Sabrina Anirbas (@step4battle) January 17, 2018

And with all of his bankruptcies and not paying his contractors, he doesn't even see green very well. — SLT (@bshires1010) January 17, 2018

The son finally admits the truth: The father only cares about money. — Jen Giacone (@MaddFan1) January 17, 2018

Green? So he’s basically the GRINCH??? — No2Tyranny (@wake4est80) January 17, 2018

@EricTrump

You mean he turns green, when a non-white person enters the WH! — Peter (@Panosfrmgoranos) January 17, 2018