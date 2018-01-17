Eric Trump: My Dad Isn't Racist Because He Only ‘Sees 1 Color, Green’

Eric Trump set Twitter alight Wednesday with a flimsy defense of his father against accusations of racism.
President Donald Trump’s second son told “Fox & Friends” his dad couldn’t possibly be racist because he only “sees one color, green.”
“That’s all he cares about. He cares about the economy. Right, he does not see race,” Eric Trump said. “He’s the least racist person I have ever met in my entire life. It is total nonsense.”
Eric Trump offered the defense during a discussion of last week’s White House meeting on immigration, when participants said his father described Haiti and some African nations as “shithole countries.” Trump denied using those words, but Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) who was present, contradicted him and said the president repeatedly used the racist insult.
Eric Trump said it was “very sad” that his father’s critics would continue to demonize the president, even if he cured cancer.
Many people, however, called out the Trump scion’s defense, claiming it shows how the Trump administration was only looking out for itself.
Here’s a sampling of reaction on Twitter: