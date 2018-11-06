Eric Trump Gets Schooled Over Health Care Claim On 'Fox & Friends'

President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, was cut down to size while stumping for the GOP on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning.

After bragging that America was “winning at everything we do” on his father’s watch, Eric Trump claimed to not know what Democrats were standing for in the 2018 midterm elections. He suggested they were only running on stylistic themes such as doubling taxes or attacking law enforcement.

Host Steve Doocy interrupted Eric Trump to note that this year, many Democratic candidates were “running on health care.” Eric Trump replied by alleging that Democrats “broke” America’s health care system.

His claim was given short shrift by fellow host Brian Kilmeade, however:

And the Republicans blew it by not coming up with a repeal and replace plan. They set themselves up for this.

Eric Trump also claimed that his father’s predecessor, former President Barack Obama, had a “personal problem” with him and was “taking credit for a lot of” his father’s accomplishments.