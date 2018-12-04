Eric Trump’s ‘Utter Disrespect’ Attack On George Conway Utterly Backfires

Eric Trump tried to call out George Conway, the attorney and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway who has been very public with his criticism of President Donald Trump.
It didn’t go well.
The president’s son slammed him for it.
Eric Trump wrote that Conway’s criticisms showed “utter disrespect” for his wife:
It didn’t take long before the tweet went viral ― just not in the ways Trump likely intended.
Most of the replies were highly critical. Conway even retweeted a few, including a pretty blunt assessment from author Reza Aslan:
Here are some of the others