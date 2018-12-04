MEDIA
12/04/2018 01:22 am ET

Eric Trump’s ‘Utter Disrespect’ Attack On George Conway Utterly Backfires

The president's son attacked Kellyanne Conway's husband. It didn't go well.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Eric Trump tried to call out George Conway, the attorney and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway who has been very public with his criticism of President Donald Trump

It didn’t go well. 

Conway on Monday implied that a tweet from the president could constitute witness tampering

The president’s son slammed him for it.

Eric Trump wrote that Conway’s criticisms showed “utter disrespect” for his wife: 

It didn’t take long before the tweet went viral ― just not in the ways Trump likely intended.

Most of the replies were highly critical. Conway even retweeted a few, including a pretty blunt assessment from author Reza Aslan:  

Here are some of the others 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Politics And Government Kellyanne Conway Eric Trump
Eric Trump’s ‘Utter Disrespect’ Attack On George Conway Utterly Backfires
CONVERSATIONS