Eric Trump Loses It Over What He Apparently Thinks Is 'Nazi Salute' Dig At Dad

Eric Trump posted a furious tweet Friday slamming Reuters for running a photo of the president that the second son apparently thought was chosen because it evoked a Nazi salute.

The photo shows President Donald Trump waving a greeting with his familiar straight-arm gesture as he arrived in upstate New York last week, according to the caption. The photo accompanied a story on the cancellation of Trump’s planned military parade this year because costs are too high.

Eric Trump slammed the “hatefulness” and “disgusting antics” of the “MSM” — mainstream media — for using a photo that he said exposes media “propaganda.” He offered no other specifics.

Screen grab/Reuters

His tweet became especially confounding because Reuters later swapped out the photo to use one instead showing the president observing an Army exercise involving helicopters. It wasn’t clear if the photo had been changed because of Eric Trump’s objections. Reuters could not immediately be reached for comment.

For anyone who questions the hatefulness and disgusting antics of the #MSM just view the accompanying picture from this @Reuters headline. Once again their propaganda is in full display. #JournalismIsDead #Disgusting https://t.co/UCETilwBSc — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 17, 2018

Most responses on Twitter expressed confusion and became even foggier after the photo accompanying the tweet changed. Some saw what Eric spotted in the image.

How dare they print an actual picture. 🙄 #UnlovedChild — Delilia O'Malley (@DeliliaOMalley) August 18, 2018

TOOOTAAALLLYY. And the disgusting caption underneath:

“U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Griffiss International Airport, for a meeting with supporters in Rome, New York, U.S., August 13, 2018.”



Total #MSM propaganda. How did we ever function before you? — Matthew Jaeger (@matthewdjaeger) August 17, 2018

A pic of him waving to supporters is propaganda? Good to know, I guess. pic.twitter.com/B2LokxhrCP — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 17, 2018

Why do you think it is hateful and disgusting for Reuters to post a photo of your father to accompany the story? What's the problem? Do you want them to stop using his photo?



Is there some kind of paranoia at play here? What are you reading into this? — Patricia Wightman (@PatriciaWightm7) August 18, 2018

Hmmm, are you saying the media is making that gesture in that photo? (That's a photo of your father, by the way, if you couldn't recognize him.) — ZXORA (@FemmeNatale89) August 17, 2018

I don't understand the issue with this pic/headline combo, Vampirina. Maybe take a nap and get back to us tonight, when your sleep cycle is complete? — Purple Haired Great Patriot Hostage🤘 (@KrisIsPissed) August 18, 2018

I don’t see any part of this article that can be considered objectionable. Care to expand on your objection? — Kristone Records (@kristoforgraber) August 17, 2018

But hey, at least they haven't called him a lowlife dog, right? — Angry Gardener 👩🏻‍🌾 (@GardenerAngry) August 17, 2018

Is this a parody account? 😂❄ — TreasonWeasel Resister 🛡 🌊 (@donohue_r) August 18, 2018

Eric. Just because you see your daddy giving the Hitler Hello doesn't mean it's a conspiracy to embarrass him. It's his fault for sticking his arm out. You should tell him to wave with two fingers like Nixon instead and avoid this altogether. — Tony Bennett (@anthonywbennett) August 17, 2018

C'mon, man. Now you are just looking for trouble. Your family and main stream media both need to take a timeout, because you are driving the rest of us crazy. The back and forth is exhausting and can only end horribly for everyone, especially us innocent bystanders. Peace! — Gary Emmert (@GGEmmert) August 18, 2018

Eric,they did say he was waving goodbye. Please don't interpret wrong messages.We love you, but it's wrong,spreads hate where there is none. — Janine Best (@JanineBest12) August 17, 2018

Not sure what the problem is. Looks like he is boarding a plane which fits. Cause they didnt photoshop his hair or jowls? — Tony Acosta (@AccostedTone) August 17, 2018

I'm just a cat, Eric... but yes, your father does make that gesture quite a bit with his wee orange paw, while also praising totalitarian dictators.



If he needs to go to France for a big shiny parade because he needs to see shiny tanks and hear a brass band...



Well, let him. — Silverclaw_Explains_It_All (@Silverclaw16) August 17, 2018

