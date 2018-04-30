Someone didn’t get the memo.
President Donald Trump and many of those around him slammed comedian Michelle Wolf’s routine at the White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner on Saturday night. Eric Trump, however, “liked” a tweet that said Wolf “destroyed” Sarah Huckabee Sanders and included a video with her jokes about the White House press secretary:
Trump also liked a tweet calling Sanders a “class act” and sent a tweet of his own praising his father for ”#KillingIt” by skipping the press event in favor of a campaign rally in Michigan.
It’s not clear if the “like” about the Sanders jokes was in error, but as of late Sunday, it remained.
