02/10/2018 04:36 am ET

Eric Trump Gets Mercilessly Mocked On Twitter Over New Magazine

"I prefer Charmin but in a pinch Trump magazine would work!"

By Lee Moran

Eric Trump has set the internet alight with what appears to be a new business.

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s second son shared a snap of what looked to be the front cover of a new “Trump” magazine to Twitter:

He captioned the photograph, which features an image of Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., with the hashtag #HotOffThePress.

Trump offered up no more information on the publication. It’s not clear when it will be available, how often it will be published, how many pages it contains or how much it will cost.

But Time noted how it could be the latest attempt by the Trump family to enter the magazine industry. Its last title, “Trump Magazine,” was reportedly closed in 2009 following the global financial crisis, per the New York Post.

Unsurprisingly, fellow Twitter users had plenty to say about Eric Trump’s new endeavor:

